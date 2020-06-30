Lorraine Gourlay (née Payne) passed away peacefully June 19, 2020 on our Dad's birthday, and the day before her 89th birthday. We feel that Dad was calling for her, saying it was time to be together again.
Lorraine was born in Hatzic, BC where she spent her childhood. While Lorraine and her sister Romona were growing up, they spent time on the Phare farm picking berries and spending time with cousins having fun and getting into mischief. Lorraine also met her future husband Allan Gourlay in Hatzic, BC. Together, they spent most of their lives in the Lower Mainland and after Allan's retirement, they moved to Kamloops, BC.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters Lori Stuckey (Vern), Linda Pitcairn (Pete, deceased), Carol Van Iterson (Jan), her half sister Evonne Caskenette. Laurie Payne, Bill Phare and Eddy Phare who were like sons to Al and Lorraine.
She leaves behind grandchildren Michael Pitcairn, Brenda Tomicki (Brian), Jason Payne (Kassan), Cheryl Payne, Crystal McNichol (Matt), and Chelsea Van Iterson (Werner), great-grandchildren Jake, Jese, Nathan, Ethan, Brandon, Ava, Joshua and Lukas, also many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Lorraine is predeceased by husband Allan Gourlay, mother Irene Virginia Payne (née Phare), father Jack William Payne and sister Romona Campo.
You are forever in our hearts.
We all love you Mom,
Gramma, Great Gramma and Mrs G.
As per Lorraine's wishes there will be no service. If you would like, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.