Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lory (née Zernickel) Heijster. View Sign Obituary

January 4, 1956 - August 29, 2019



Lory Heijster passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 63 in Kamloops, BC on August 29, 2019. Predeceased by parents Johann "John" and Katharina "Tina" (née Plett) Zernickel. She is survived by her four children Stephen (Julie) Heijster, Gary (Theresa) Heijster, Kristina Mohle, Kelsey (Justin) McCurdy, seven grandchildren and brother Michael Zernickel. Lory was born in Vancouver, BC in 1956. With her husband and children she has lived in Surrey, Delta, Salmon Arm, Abbotsford and Kamloops. Lory was a loving mother and wife who enjoyed the ocean, baking, crafting and spending time with her grandkids.



In lieu of a service, messages or memories can be posted on the "Lory Heijster Memorial Tribute" group on Facebook. January 4, 1956 - August 29, 2019Lory Heijster passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 63 in Kamloops, BC on August 29, 2019. Predeceased by parents Johann "John" and Katharina "Tina" (née Plett) Zernickel. She is survived by her four children Stephen (Julie) Heijster, Gary (Theresa) Heijster, Kristina Mohle, Kelsey (Justin) McCurdy, seven grandchildren and brother Michael Zernickel. Lory was born in Vancouver, BC in 1956. With her husband and children she has lived in Surrey, Delta, Salmon Arm, Abbotsford and Kamloops. Lory was a loving mother and wife who enjoyed the ocean, baking, crafting and spending time with her grandkids.In lieu of a service, messages or memories can be posted on the "Lory Heijster Memorial Tribute" group on Facebook. Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close