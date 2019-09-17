January 4, 1956 - August 29, 2019
Lory Heijster passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 63 in Kamloops, BC on August 29, 2019. Predeceased by parents Johann "John" and Katharina "Tina" (née Plett) Zernickel. She is survived by her four children Stephen (Julie) Heijster, Gary (Theresa) Heijster, Kristina Mohle, Kelsey (Justin) McCurdy, seven grandchildren and brother Michael Zernickel. Lory was born in Vancouver, BC in 1956. With her husband and children she has lived in Surrey, Delta, Salmon Arm, Abbotsford and Kamloops. Lory was a loving mother and wife who enjoyed the ocean, baking, crafting and spending time with her grandkids.
In lieu of a service, messages or memories can be posted on the "Lory Heijster Memorial Tribute" group on Facebook.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 17, 2019