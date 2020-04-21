Lou passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020, with his wife Neila McKee at his side.
Lou was born December 2, 1932 in Sault Ste. Marie. He moved his family to BC in the mid sixties.
He leaves behind his wife Neila McKee, his daughter Andrea Guyon (Victoria), grandson Sage Guyon and granddaughter Kestrel Guyon. He also leaves his extended family, step-daughters Charna and Tanya McKee, four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Lou is survived by three sisters Dorothy and Helen (Ontario) and Barbara in Connecticut.
Lou was an avid skier, tennis player and golfer. He was a kind and generous man, always ready to lend a hand.
Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020