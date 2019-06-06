January 18, 1931 - May 30, 2019
It is with great sadness that we are saying good-bye to Louis Alfred Hynes at the age of 88 years.
Louis was born in Wokingham, County of Berkshire, England and arrived in Quebec by ship on August 26, 1932.
He is predeceased by his parents and his first wife Jennie in 1989 and later, his second wife Beverly in 2011.
Louis will be greatly missed by his sister Marie McCormick, nephew Rodney Wolfe (Johanne), nieces Sandra Pettipas (Glen), Colleen McCormick and Diane Schmidt, his great-nieces Mallory, Denise, Lisa, Ivy and great-nephews Nicholas and Micheal. Louis is related to the Hynes family of Harrogate, BC.
Louis loved being outside, working in his huge garden; well known for growing his huge, juicy red tomatoes, of all kinds. He also loved fishing and hunting with his buddies from Kamloops. Louis was a great cook and loved to prepare all kinds of wonderful meals.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Kamloops, BC.
Published in Kamloops This Week on June 6, 2019