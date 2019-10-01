Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Fidler. View Sign Obituary

We are saddened to say Louis Fidler passed away on September 25, 2019 at the age of 72 years.



He passed away peacefully and we will miss him dearly.



Louis Gordon Fidler was born on November 12, 1947 in Kinistino, Saskatchewan to Louise Evelyn Ballantyne and Joe Fidler. Louis and brother Frank Fidler spent much of their younger years in Prince George, BC. In his younger years, Louis was known as an athletic person, having been a cyclist and sometimes cycling all the way to Jasper from Kamloops. He was also an avid gardener and many were in awe of his landscaped back yard with the fish pond and elephant vine. His career as a mason complimented his love for the outdoors. Louis enjoyed life and has many dear friends who share many happy memories. Family meant everything to Louis and he will always be remembered as a kind, gentle man with a big heart.



Louis is survived by sons Joe Jobson and Kelly Jobson and many dear family members and friends.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 1, 2019

