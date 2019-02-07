It is with great sadness in our hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Louise Baisi on January 28, 2019 at age 82. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband Elio who fulfilled all of his promises to take care of her until the end. They spent over 45 years together in their home, loving and supporting each other in many beautiful ways and in pursuits that they both enjoyed including golf, tennis, hiking, photography and gardening. They won prizes together for their beautiful yard. It was a labour of love. Louise's desire for a beautiful garden "like her mother's" and Elio, the true gentleman that he is - made sure that she got what she wanted. Long days of hard work never deterred either of them.
Louise grew up on a farm in Manitoba in the Elm Creek area and also in Winnipeg to attend high school. She graduated from University to pursue a teaching career that spanned over 30 years finishing her career teaching high school in Kamloops. Louise was very serious about education, spending countless hours in preparation, marking papers and tests – she worked tenaciously for her students and encouraged them to do the same. Louise pursued excellence in everything she attempted. She was an avid reader with a great interest in many different subjects. In Elio's words: "She was a complete woman interested in every subject". She also corresponded regularly with her family in Manitoba and made many trips to visit them during school holidays.
Louise was predeceased by her parents Robert and Evelyn Meadmore, parents-in-law Francesco and Ida Baisi and by one brother Ronald, brothers-in-law Giancarlo and Vittorio and niece Heather. She is survived by her loving husband Elio, step-son Neil, her sisters-in-law Loredana and Maria (Ivo), her brother Digby (Carol), sister-in-law Marion and sister Dorothy (Jack) and numerous nieces and nephews and on both sides of the family.
Elio and the family would like to acknowledge and thank the many caregivers who provided assistance to Louise which helped her to remain in her home until her passing. A special thank you to their neighbours who have been so supportive over the years. Thank you as well to the emergency personnel who responded so quickly to the call.
A Private Memorial Service was held on February 4, 2019 at Kamloops Funeral Home. Thank you to all who attended.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Louise's memory to Royal Inland Hospital.
