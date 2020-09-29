Louise Madeline Pratt of Kamloops, BC passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 89 years of age.
She will be remembered by her children Dave (Maureen) Pratt of Kamloops and Chris of Kamloops, grandchildren Kayla and Tyler, and great-grandchildren Liam and Rosie. She was predeceased by her husband Arnie in 1995.
Louise was born on November 14, 1930 in Falmouth, NS. She was the youngest of nine sisters and two brothers born to Ralph and Lurana Duncanson. She grew up on a large orchard in the Annapolis Valley of Nova Scotia. She married Arnie on January 3, 1953 and moved to Truro, NS where she worked as a stenographer at various schools in the Truro area. The family moved to Kamloops, BC when Arnie transferred there with C.N. She worked for the school board in Kamloops at many different schools. She had a love of animals, with a special fondness for miniature poodles.
Louise will be missed by all who knew her.
If friends so desire, memorial donations in Louise's memory may be made to the Kamloops S.P.C.A., in lieu of flowers.
