1/1
Louise Madeline Pratt
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Madeline Pratt of Kamloops, BC passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 89 years of age.

She will be remembered by her children Dave (Maureen) Pratt of Kamloops and Chris of Kamloops, grandchildren Kayla and Tyler, and great-grandchildren Liam and Rosie. She was predeceased by her husband Arnie in 1995.

Louise was born on November 14, 1930 in Falmouth, NS. She was the youngest of nine sisters and two brothers born to Ralph and Lurana Duncanson. She grew up on a large orchard in the Annapolis Valley of Nova Scotia. She married Arnie on January 3, 1953 and moved to Truro, NS where she worked as a stenographer at various schools in the Truro area. The family moved to Kamloops, BC when Arnie transferred there with C.N. She worked for the school board in Kamloops at many different schools. She had a love of animals, with a special fondness for miniature poodles.

Louise will be missed by all who knew her.

If friends so desire, memorial donations in Louise's memory may be made to the Kamloops S.P.C.A., in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved