December 26, 1939 – April 9, 2019



With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Louise Margaret Anderson. Louise passed away peacefully at Royal Inland Hospital on April 9, 2019 from natural causes and was reunited with her beloved son Steve.



Louise was born on December 26, 1939 in Kamloops, BC to James and Carrie Cullen. She was married to Herbert Anderson on June 30, 1961 in Cloverdale, BC and spent the next 57 years as Herb's caring and devoted wife. Louise and Herb raised five children in Kamloops, BC.



She was predeceased by her parents James Cullen and Carrie Thodeson, brother Jimmy, half-brother Vaughn, great-granddaughter Crystal and her dear son Stephen in March 1997.



Louise is survived by Herb, her husband of 57 years, her four children Ken (Colleen), Mark (Lina), Donna, and Shawn (Tara), nine grandchildren Logan, Daylan (Laura), Taylor, Paige, Kat (Dennis), Cherice, Shaun, Stephen, Jayden, one great-grandchild Dante, brother Jerry, half-siblings Solveig, David and Mark, several nieces and nephews and a large extended family. Louise leaves behind her faithful and protective chihuahua Brandy.



A heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at RIH, especially those on 5N and 5S; your patience, kindness and compassion is second to none. The numerous visits from friends and family during Louise's stay at RIH are deeply appreciated – your kind words and company mean more than you know.



Louise requested no formal service; instead, an open house and Celebration of Life in her honour will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at the North Shore Community Centre, #307-730 Cottonwood Avenue, Kamloops. Pastor Ken Fayter will speak a few words at 1:30 pm. Afterwards, everyone is encouraged to share stories about Louise, to visit and to enjoy a light lunch.



Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.