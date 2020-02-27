Louise Rice of Kamloops, BC. passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020, at 92 years of age.
Survived by her children Anthony Rice (Tricia Cook), Deirdre Rice and Daphne (Jeff) Willan, grandchildren Adam, Tara, Sean, Jamie, Liam and Christopher, sister Jean, and other relatives in Ireland.
Predeceased in 2008 by her husband Desmond Thomas Rice. Louise was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where she also completed her nursing training and obtained her midwifery certification. She then moved to London and worked as a flying squad midwife. Later she moved to Malaysia to practice nursing, which is where she met and married Desmond. Louise and Desmond, with Anthony, immigrated to Canada in 1958.
Louise will be remembered for her love of the outdoors and nature; as an avid birdwatcher and hiker; a talented seamstress and pianist; a kind and caring mother and nana; as well as for her very witty sense of humour.
We extend special thanks to the caring and compassionate staff of Pacific 1, at Ridgeview Lodge.
In keeping with Louise's wishes, no funeral service will be held.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020