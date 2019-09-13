Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loyd Victor Lind. View Sign Obituary

Loyd passed away on September 1, 2019 in Salmon Arm, BC at the age of 88 years.



He was born to parents Hans Lind and Mary McCorkle.



He is survived by his loving wife of over 35 years Sepkje Lind (nee Nymeyer), children Hans Lind (Sherrie) and Monty Lind, daughter Sherry Lind (Neill) and Tracey Koehane Lind (Brett), step-children John Nymeyer (Heather), Ron Nymeyer, Grace White Nymeyer (Steven) and many grand and great-grandchildren.



Loyd is predeceased by his first wife Ellen and sons Christopher Lind and Victor Lind, step-daughter Trudy Haughland-Nymeyer.

Loyd worked at Balco for 25 years and lived at Hyas Lake Fishing Camp, he was also the maintenance manager at Thompson Park Mall.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



