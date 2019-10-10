1931 - 2019
A Celebration of Life for Loyd will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 1:00 pm from the chapel of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 815 Renfrew Ave, Kamloops, BC.
Loyd's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all the doctors, nurses and care staff including Dr. Lee of R.I.H. and Dr. Beech of Sicamous as well as Fischer's Funeral Services for all of their kindness.
Share memories and condolences online through Loyd's obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 10, 2019