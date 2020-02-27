Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loyd Wongs. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Loyd Wongs announces his sudden passing in Kamloops on January 7, 2020. Loyd passed away peacefully at Royal Inland Hospital with close family by his side.



Loyd was born May 21, 1927 in Ashcroft, BC, where he spent the majority of his life. He was the eldest male of eight children. Loyd was predeceased by his first wife Melani, parents Wong Du Dai Aie and You How Lim Aie, brothers Edward and William Aie and sisters Betsy Aie, Lillian Martin and Betty Wong.



Loyd is survived by his wife Renee of 32 years, daughter Holly (Randy) Lutes, son Tyol (Deborah) Wongs, grandsons Branden, Tyson and Bryce, sister Renay (Cort) Larson and brother Jerry Aie. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Loyd was a lifetime resident of Ashcroft. He was the owner and operator of Payo Pool Hall and Loyd's Barbershop. The next chapter of his career led him to be a crusher operator at Bethlehem Copper and Highland Valley Copper. Loyd retired from the mine at the age of 70. His hobbies included fishing, gardening and writing his life story. He was known for telling stories of his experiences to any welcoming ears. Loyd and his stories will be missed.



A family gathering took place on February 1, 2020 to celebrate the life he lived. It is with great sadness that the family of Loyd Wongs announces his sudden passing in Kamloops on January 7, 2020. Loyd passed away peacefully at Royal Inland Hospital with close family by his side.Loyd was born May 21, 1927 in Ashcroft, BC, where he spent the majority of his life. He was the eldest male of eight children. Loyd was predeceased by his first wife Melani, parents Wong Du Dai Aie and You How Lim Aie, brothers Edward and William Aie and sisters Betsy Aie, Lillian Martin and Betty Wong.Loyd is survived by his wife Renee of 32 years, daughter Holly (Randy) Lutes, son Tyol (Deborah) Wongs, grandsons Branden, Tyson and Bryce, sister Renay (Cort) Larson and brother Jerry Aie. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Loyd was a lifetime resident of Ashcroft. He was the owner and operator of Payo Pool Hall and Loyd's Barbershop. The next chapter of his career led him to be a crusher operator at Bethlehem Copper and Highland Valley Copper. Loyd retired from the mine at the age of 70. His hobbies included fishing, gardening and writing his life story. He was known for telling stories of his experiences to any welcoming ears. Loyd and his stories will be missed.A family gathering took place on February 1, 2020 to celebrate the life he lived. Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close