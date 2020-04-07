It is great sadness that we announce the passing of Luc Pelletier at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home, on March 20, 2020.
He is survived by his mother Yvette Savoie, brother Jean and sisters Chantal (Art Richard), Mireille (Claude Thibeault) from New Brunswick. Also his brother Gilles Pelletier of Kamloops.
Luc (Luke) was a well-known taxidriver in and around Kamloops. He love music and enjoyed spending time with nephews Shawn and Daniel Pelletier. Luc loved life and was liked by everyone he met and will be truly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for exceptional care and compassion received during these difficult times.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020