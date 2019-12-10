Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Jeannine Stevenson. View Sign Obituary

It is with sadness that we say goodbye to Lucille Jeannine Stevenson, beloved wife, mother and grandmother who passed away on November 27, 2019 at the age of 84.



She is survived by her brother Louie (Joyce), children Kathleen (Wayne) and Russell (Sylvie) and her daughter-in-law Rebecca. She leaves two granddaughters Brittany and Laurissa (Dick) and three great-grandchildren Michael, Bishop and Kara.



She was predeceased by her husband Gerald, son Gordon, grandson Michael and her sisters Hilda and Louise.



Lucille was best known for her kind and giving heart and her sense of humour. She was loved by so many people whose lives she touched.



The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff and residents of River Bend where Lucille happily made her home until October 2019.



Thank you to Dr. Wynne and the staff and residents of Ridgeview Lodge for their care and support. Special thanks to Linda, Dodie and Kate.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the BC Kidney Foundation.



1935 - 2019It is with sadness that we say goodbye to Lucille Jeannine Stevenson, beloved wife, mother and grandmother who passed away on November 27, 2019 at the age of 84.She is survived by her brother Louie (Joyce), children Kathleen (Wayne) and Russell (Sylvie) and her daughter-in-law Rebecca. She leaves two granddaughters Brittany and Laurissa (Dick) and three great-grandchildren Michael, Bishop and Kara.She was predeceased by her husband Gerald, son Gordon, grandson Michael and her sisters Hilda and Louise.Lucille was best known for her kind and giving heart and her sense of humour. She was loved by so many people whose lives she touched.The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff and residents of River Bend where Lucille happily made her home until October 2019.Thank you to Dr. Wynne and the staff and residents of Ridgeview Lodge for their care and support. Special thanks to Linda, Dodie and Kate.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the BC Kidney Foundation.Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca

