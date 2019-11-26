Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Phua. View Sign Obituary

August 22, 1965 to November 15, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Lucy. She leaves behind her loving partner, parents, brother, sister and niece.



Born and raised in Singapore, Lucy immigrated to Canada in 1987 to further her studies at the University of Manitoba where she earned a Bachelor of Human Ecology. Instilled with an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Lucy, the courageous scholar, moved onto graduate school, earning a Masters of Education from Pennsylvania State University.



An explorer at heart, Lucy fell madly in love with all things Canada – its pristine nature, its artistic scene, its literary culture, and although she ultimately made Canada her permanent home, she stayed true to her solid Singapore roots, traversing the ocean annually to reconnect with friends and family, most often around a table smothered with her most cherished Asian delicacies.



A mentor and inspiration to all who had the privilege of her company, be it family member, friend, colleague, or student, Lucy prized those moments when she could share her passion for learning. As an educational advisor at Trinity Western University (11 years) and Thompson Rivers University (six years), Lucy is credited with encouraging and coaching hundreds of students to pursue their dreams and scholarly pursuits.



Lucy saw the world through the eyes of a child – she truly saw magic in everything. Everything. Her enthusiasm and zest for life was infectious and will live on in all those lives she touched.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Summit Drive Baptist Church, 1975 Summit Drive, Kamloops. Please come and share your stories of Lucy.

