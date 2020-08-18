Our beautiful mother, Lynda Marry LaFreniere, age 66, of Kamloops, BC passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 in the gardens of Kamloops hospice with her family by her side.



She was born to parents Norma Lebossiere and Roland LaFreniere (of Manitoba) on September 12, 1953 in Williams Lake, BC. She graduated from Templeton Secondary school in East Vancouver in 1971 and left the city to build a homestead at Applespring Creek near Lillooet, BC where she raised her three children before relocating to Kamloops, BC in 2003. She achieved her special education teaching assistant diploma in 1991 and later went on to work for 19 years as a caregiver for those with disabilities. She touched many lives with her caring nature.



She is survived by her loving partner of 18 years, Lloyd Ley; her son Sage Deverell of Kamloops; her son Basil Deverell and wife Brandi of Lillooet, with grandchildren Riley, Sydney and Leah; her daughter Ginger Deverell and husband David Salsman of New Westminster, with grandson Julian; her aunt Cecile McEachen and sister Sheila Foster; and dear friends. She was predeceased by her siblings Pat, Dennis, Rick and Shirley LaFreniere.



Lynda was a magnificent gardener, gracing the world with abundant beauty and nourishment. She loved music and felt it deeply in her soul. She was a wonderful healthy cook and had a gift for bringing people together over food. There was always a pot of soup on the stove and a place at the table for old friends and new. She sought growth and was endlessly reading and learning. She did yoga and walked outdoors in nature daily, and above all else loved being together with her family. She amazed us all with her resilience and appreciation of joy and beauty in the little things.



Her bright spirit and loving heart will be forever with us.



A small celebration of life will be held for family and close friends.



We wish to thank the wonderful nurses and doctors at Royal Inland Hospital 6-North and kind caregivers at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House.



"The earth laughs in flowers."

- Ralph Waldo Emerson

