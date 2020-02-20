Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Amanda (Knutson) Lalonde. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that her family announce the sudden passing of beloved, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend Mabel Lalonde of Kamloops, BC. Mabel passed away with her family by her side.



Mabel was born in a farmhouse near Mildred, Saskatchewan. She spent her youth on the farm, growing up with her brothers and attending school. She married her first husband Don Kenny and gave birth to her four children in Saskatchewan.



She found home in Kamloops where she moved with her children in 1967. It was here, a few years later she met the love of her life Bob, whom she married in 1975. Together they blended a family of 9 children and provided them a loving and unique home.



Mabel's career was as a nursing aid, first at Tranquille, then at Overlander Extended. She loved her work and she continued providing care for the elderly and disabled until she retired in 2003.



She was always full of energy and enjoyed spending her time socially - camping, dancing with friends and celebrating her heritage with the Sons of Norway. Mabel loved music (especially the Old Time Fiddlers), cooking, baking, canning and pickling for her family.



Mabel loved each of her children and grandchildren uniquely and unconditionally. She was fiercely committed to her family, and for her, every birthday, holiday or life event was cause for special celebration.



Mabel was predeceased by her parents, five brothers and a sister. She is survived by her husband Bob, her sons David (Patsy), Douglas and Kevin (Sue), her daughter Karen (Danny), her five step-children, Linda (Ron), Marie (Phil), Bill (Sandy), Lionel (Sharon) and Leona (Cody), many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother Arnold (Dorothy) and numerous nieces and nephews.



Her family would like to thank the staff of 7-North and 5-South at the Royal Inland Hospital for the kind and gracious care they provided Mabel.



Memorial tributes may be made directly to the Royal Inland Hospital.



She will be dearly missed by her family and

friends but will remain in our hearts forever.



A Celebration of Mabel's life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Schoening Funeral Chapel with her brother Arnold Knutson officiating. At a later date, Mabel's cremated remains will be interred in Mildred, SK in the family plot with her parents and siblings.



Condolences may be expressed at:

