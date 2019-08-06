Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mable Florence McAuliffe (née Henderson). View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

1921 - 2019



Mable McAuliffe, a self-described restless, gypsy spirit, was always on the look-out for a new home and a new adventure. Mable died at Royal Inland Hospital on July 28, 2019, finally at peace and ready to begin her new journey.



Mable was born in Kamloops on October 29, 1921, the fifth child in a family of eleven children. In 1930, the Hendersons moved from Pleasant Street to a farm at upper Louis Creek, where Whitecroft Village now stands. Mable recounted many years of school shenanigans, fun and laughter with families and friends from nearby farms. She also recalled the hardships and the backbreaking work of farming in the thirties. Mable was an avid target shooter in her younger years. She loved to dance, sing, travel and go on camping trips and picnics. Mable was a true-blue, honest, and loyal wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved family above all else. Mable was known for her sense of humour, her fierce independence and her dogged determination. She often wore a sly grin as though she knew something that no-one else knew.



Mable was predeceased by her husband of 61 years George, her grandson Garth, and her great-grandson Tyler.



Mable is survived by her son Glenn McAuliffe (Vi) and two daughters Sharon Bergstrand (Eric) and Georgina Flower, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



The family extends its deep gratitude to Dr. Kanwal Brar for his extraordinary compassion, care and understanding during Mable's last stay at RIH. Moreover, we thank the caring nurses on Five North who offered Mable warmth and comfort during her transition.



Family and friends will gather at the Heffley Creek Hall, 6995 Old Highway 5, Kamloops, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm to celebrate Mable's long life and her indomitable spirit.



We love you granny pants…fly high and we will see you on the other side!



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com 1921 - 2019Mable McAuliffe, a self-described restless, gypsy spirit, was always on the look-out for a new home and a new adventure. Mable died at Royal Inland Hospital on July 28, 2019, finally at peace and ready to begin her new journey.Mable was born in Kamloops on October 29, 1921, the fifth child in a family of eleven children. In 1930, the Hendersons moved from Pleasant Street to a farm at upper Louis Creek, where Whitecroft Village now stands. Mable recounted many years of school shenanigans, fun and laughter with families and friends from nearby farms. She also recalled the hardships and the backbreaking work of farming in the thirties. Mable was an avid target shooter in her younger years. She loved to dance, sing, travel and go on camping trips and picnics. Mable was a true-blue, honest, and loyal wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved family above all else. Mable was known for her sense of humour, her fierce independence and her dogged determination. She often wore a sly grin as though she knew something that no-one else knew.Mable was predeceased by her husband of 61 years George, her grandson Garth, and her great-grandson Tyler.Mable is survived by her son Glenn McAuliffe (Vi) and two daughters Sharon Bergstrand (Eric) and Georgina Flower, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.The family extends its deep gratitude to Dr. Kanwal Brar for his extraordinary compassion, care and understanding during Mable's last stay at RIH. Moreover, we thank the caring nurses on Five North who offered Mable warmth and comfort during her transition.Family and friends will gather at the Heffley Creek Hall, 6995 Old Highway 5, Kamloops, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm to celebrate Mable's long life and her indomitable spirit.We love you granny pants…fly high and we will see you on the other side!Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577Condolences may be sent to the family from Published in Kamloops This Week on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close