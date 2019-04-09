Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mafalda (Crucil) Podorieszach. View Sign

In Loving Memory of Mafalda Podorieszach (née Crucil)



Although deeply saddened with the loss of our loving mother Mafalda Podorieszach on April 7, 2019 at 87 years of age, she is finally at peace. She enjoyed many years of good health, with only a decline in health over the last two years. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in late February, 2019.



Mafalda is survived by her loving sons Primo (Eileen), Peter (Shelley), John, her six grandchildren Brandon (Andrea), Bryce (Maggie), Michelle, Aaron, Cara (David), Sarah and five great-grandchildren Keaton, Ethan, Nathanial, Cayden and Ava. She lived to see her grandchildren, then great-grandchildren.



She is also survived by two brothers Pietro (Enerstina) and Alessandro, sister in-law Francis and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was born in Italy, immigrated to Canada in 1955 and married her late husband Giuseppe Podorieszach (pre-deceased in 1999). She had many friends in Clearwater and Kamloops.



We thank all the staff of the Ponderosa Lodge who cared for Mom in her final days. We especially thank Dr. Susan Vlahos for her empathy and care.



Prayers will be recited for Mafalda at 7:00 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at OLPH with the Funeral Mass to be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at OLPH Church, 635 Tranquille Road, Kamloops. Father Paul Simms, Celebrant.



All are welcome to join us in sharing memories at the reception, after funeral mass in the OLPH Parish Centre, next to the church and/or attending burial at Hillside Cemetery, 750 Notre Dame Drive, Kamloops .



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to BC Cancer Foundation or charity of your choice.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

