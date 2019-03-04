Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm Fraser Mason. View Sign

Malcolm Fraser Mason passed away at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops on February 26, 2019, at 83 years of age. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Donna, three daughters Marilyn Jules, Holly Cleveland and Terri Mason and four grandchildren, Tyler, Julie, Ryan Cleveland and Finlay Mason.



Malcolm was born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, on October 3, 1935 and set out to conquer the world at 14 years of age. He worked as a dishwasher, mining chemist, and airline manufacture purchasing agent among many other jobs, when he met his wife at the University of California at Long Beach. He focused his studies on special education and upon graduation he and his wife travelled to Canada to take up teaching in Burns Lake, BC. He eventually moved to Kamloops to continue his teaching career and on retirement started a leather craft hobby that has continued for the last 19 years. Many people who bought his leather goods praised their lasting ability and came back to buy more. Malcolm was a good man who loved to share gifts with his grandchildren and others, preferring to give rather than receive.



He will be sorely missed by those who knew him well.



Please join us for a Celebration of Life from 1-3pm on April 13, 2019 at our home in Brocklehurst. All who knew him are welcome to stop in for light refreshments and to share their memories of this good man. For further information contact

[email protected]



Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca

