Malcolm Fraser Mason
October 3, 1935 - February 25, 2019
Announcing a Celebration of Life for Malcolm Fraser Mason on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.
Join us at his home to share memories of Malcolm as a teacher, leather crafter, pool player, friend, husband, father, all-around interesting and good guy.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Any questions please call Donna at 250-376-1905 or email for address [email protected].
