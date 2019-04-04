Malcolm Fraser Mason

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm Fraser Mason.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Malcolm Fraser Mason
October 3, 1935 - February 25, 2019

Announcing a Celebration of Life for Malcolm Fraser Mason on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

Join us at his home to share memories of Malcolm as a teacher, leather crafter, pool player, friend, husband, father, all-around interesting and good guy.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Any questions please call Donna at 250-376-1905 or email for address [email protected].
Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com