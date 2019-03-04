Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mallory Hannah Bagri. View Sign

March 1, 2000 – February 17, 2019



Mallory Hannah Bagri passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Kamloops Hospice House. She was surrounded with love from her parents and her "best friend" Aekam Bal LPN.



Mallory courageously fought an extremely rare, life limiting disease that affected all aspects of her life and body. Mitochondrial disease is a progressive disease with no treatment and no cure.



Prior to her diagnosis of Mitochondrial disease in January 2016, she spent much of her life in BC Children's Hospital and Royal Inland Hospital requiring life saving surgeries, extensive medical testing and treatment for severe, daily debilitating migraines and entire body pain that was agonizing for her, without relief.



Mallory is survived by her parents Gurdave and Gail Bagri and her dog Maggie, paternal grandparents Tarsame and Erica Bagri, auntie Sylvia, her Buah Serena Fuoco (David), cousins Avani and Anaya, maternal grandparents Dennis and Pat Engebretson, uncle Gary (Shelley), cousins Emily Lucas (Kurt), Dean and Reid, cousins Sarah and Brian, uncle Glen (Dianne) and cousins Curtis and Derek.



Mallory has many second cousins that she loved to visit and play with as often as she could. She was the oldest cousin on the Bagri side and the youngest cousin on the Engebretson side.

Mallory really loved to make people happy and enjoyed visiting friends and family, having parties and going to Starbucks.



She really enjoyed playing cards, board games and baking with her care staff Shannon and Tennille and she loved having candy as a treat.



We would like to especially thank the very kind and caring staff at the Kamloops Hospice, especially nurses Greg and Shelby and care aid Danielle.



We are so grateful for the care and support that Dr. Ruth Farren gave to Mallory and ourselves. She went above and beyond for our family. We would also like to thank Mallory's family practioner Dr. Amanda Bosman for always taking the time to see us regularly and being so empathetic. We are very thankful to Dr. Sheik Hosenbocus for the last 16 years for his expertise, support and guidance.



Mallory was loved by many and her smile will be forever missed.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.



A Celebration of Life for Mallory will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Coast Kamloops Hotel & Conference Centre.



Condolences may be sent to the family and the obituary may be viewed at March 1, 2000 – February 17, 2019Mallory Hannah Bagri passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Kamloops Hospice House. She was surrounded with love from her parents and her "best friend" Aekam Bal LPN.Mallory courageously fought an extremely rare, life limiting disease that affected all aspects of her life and body. Mitochondrial disease is a progressive disease with no treatment and no cure.Prior to her diagnosis of Mitochondrial disease in January 2016, she spent much of her life in BC Children's Hospital and Royal Inland Hospital requiring life saving surgeries, extensive medical testing and treatment for severe, daily debilitating migraines and entire body pain that was agonizing for her, without relief.Mallory is survived by her parents Gurdave and Gail Bagri and her dog Maggie, paternal grandparents Tarsame and Erica Bagri, auntie Sylvia, her Buah Serena Fuoco (David), cousins Avani and Anaya, maternal grandparents Dennis and Pat Engebretson, uncle Gary (Shelley), cousins Emily Lucas (Kurt), Dean and Reid, cousins Sarah and Brian, uncle Glen (Dianne) and cousins Curtis and Derek.Mallory has many second cousins that she loved to visit and play with as often as she could. She was the oldest cousin on the Bagri side and the youngest cousin on the Engebretson side.Mallory really loved to make people happy and enjoyed visiting friends and family, having parties and going to Starbucks.She really enjoyed playing cards, board games and baking with her care staff Shannon and Tennille and she loved having candy as a treat.We would like to especially thank the very kind and caring staff at the Kamloops Hospice, especially nurses Greg and Shelby and care aid Danielle.We are so grateful for the care and support that Dr. Ruth Farren gave to Mallory and ourselves. She went above and beyond for our family. We would also like to thank Mallory's family practioner Dr. Amanda Bosman for always taking the time to see us regularly and being so empathetic. We are very thankful to Dr. Sheik Hosenbocus for the last 16 years for his expertise, support and guidance.Mallory was loved by many and her smile will be forever missed.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.A Celebration of Life for Mallory will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Coast Kamloops Hotel & Conference Centre.Condolences may be sent to the family and the obituary may be viewed at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close