It is with sorrowful hearts we convey the sudden passing of Marcel Lirette at the age of 89 on July 30, 2020. Marcel left us doing what he enjoyed most fishing and camping with Susie, his dog companion, at his side.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 67 years Cecile, daughter Pauline Peterson and her partner Don Blanchette, son Maurice and wife Debbie, son Emile and wife Trisha, daughter Marie-Lynne Negrey and husband Kevin, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Marcel will also be missed by his younger brother Remi and wife Paulette; family and friends.
Marcel was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Reine Lirette and brother Gerard.
Marcel was a farmer, commercial fisherman, pilot, fire fighter, fire chief, airport manager and safety officer for Department of Transport. He enjoyed hunting in Prince George and fishing for salmon in Bella Coola and Vancouver Island. He never missed an opportunity to cast out a line for any kind of fish or to organize an expedition to the wilderness, family gatherings or a great game of bridge. Marcel was very talented able to cook, make bread, produce exciting videos; sew, and he was known to knit a few rows too. Marcel kept his mind young by taking on new challenges.
He will be greatly missed.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 635 Tranquille Road, Kamloops, BC. V2B 3H5.
Due to Covid 19, live stream is available at this link https://youtu.be/8rkf_gfNLhU
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com