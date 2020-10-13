1/1
Marcel Paul Vandal
1935 - 2020
It is with sadness that the family of Marcel Vandal announces his passing on October 1, 2020 at Kamloops Hospice. Marcel will be remembered for his love and devotion to his family. He was generous with his time and talent, especially when it came to his children. A perfectionist, he became the self designated project manager on many of their renovations, seeing them through to his high standard of quality. The toy boxes he made in the 70s are still in use, and the furniture he made and refinished are treasures to be enjoyed for years to come.

Marcel's favourite charity was the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, where he was a founding member of the Kamloops Chapter. In his retirement, Marcel spent countless hours in his workshop building shelves for the thrift shop and later every Friday cooking his specialties, chilli, spaghetti, and stew for the appreciative patrons of the Society.

Marcel will be greatly missed by his loving wife Joan, his children Sheldon (Trisha) Vandal, Coleen (Kevin) Van Damme, Erin (Shawn) Hopkins, Collette McCaleb, Ryan (Shanna) Vandal and his sixteen grandchildren.

The family gives a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Cattaneo, and Dr. Procter for their kindness and caring, and to the staff at Kamloops Hospice who helped make his last three days peaceful.

A funeral liturgy was held on October 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral celebrated by Father Fred Weisbeck.

Donations may be made to Kamloops Hospice Association or the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Published in Kamloops This Week from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
