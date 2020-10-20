1/1
Margaret Day
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret Day announces her passing on October 12, 2020.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband John, son Andy (Cindy), daughter Debbie, mother Emily, sister Fay (Chuck) and four grandchildren Zack, Johnathan, Celina and Ethan. Margaret also leaves behind many good friends that she loved and cherished. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Family happiness was her main purpose and it brought her great joy being surrounded by her family.

She was a talented gardener, cook and seamstress. Margaret was always there for anyone who needed her.

She will be deeply missed
by all who loved her.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Royal Inland Hospital for the great care they provided to her in her last days.

A celebration of life service will be held in the spring of 2021.

Condolences can be sent to shrekhick@yahoo.com and debahebden@gmail.com

Rest in peace our sweet angel.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved