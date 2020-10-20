It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret Day announces her passing on October 12, 2020.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband John, son Andy (Cindy), daughter Debbie, mother Emily, sister Fay (Chuck) and four grandchildren Zack, Johnathan, Celina and Ethan. Margaret also leaves behind many good friends that she loved and cherished. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Family happiness was her main purpose and it brought her great joy being surrounded by her family.
She was a talented gardener, cook and seamstress. Margaret was always there for anyone who needed her.
She will be deeply missed
by all who loved her.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the nurses and doctors at Royal Inland Hospital for the great care they provided to her in her last days.
A celebration of life service will be held in the spring of 2021.
Condolences can be sent to shrekhick@yahoo.com
and debahebden@gmail.com
Rest in peace our sweet angel.
