June 25, 1928 – July 14, 2019



Margaret passed away peacefully at Ridgeview Lodge at the age of 91 on July 14, 2019.



She was born in Kamloops on June 25, 1928 to Pete and Mary Vinnie. She was raised on a farm in Pinantan and was the second eldest of eleven children.



She grew to be a very strong and independent woman. Schooling and education were very important to her. She put herself through business and secretarial school. Her career spanned from work at Kamloops Sentinel, North Kamloops Town Office and Canadian Union of Public Employees. Wherever her life brought her, she always gave her time and energy to volunteering. She served as president of the Kamloops Business & Professional Women's Club. She started the Kamloops Arthritis Chapter and served as their president. Margaret also found time to serve as president of the Kamloops Garden Club.



She loved cooking, crocheting, gardening, flower arranging, playing solitaire and chewing her gum.



Marg is survived by her three daughters Darlene (Mike) Walsh of Langley, Carole (Howard) Still of Calgary and Penny (Doug) Beaver of Kamloops and their families. She is also survived by her three sisters Sito Campbell, Midge Hazelwood and Winnie Crippen.



Thank you to the staff of Ridgeview Lodge for your kind and compassionate care over the past six years and Kamloops Funeral Home for all your help with arrangements during this time.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published in Kamloops This Week on July 25, 2019

