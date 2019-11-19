Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Joan Crawford Billingsly. View Sign Obituary

It is with profound sadness that the family of Margaret announces her passing on November 6, 2019 in Abbotsford Hospital at the age of 70 years.



Margaret had fought a very long and hard battle with kidney disease.



Margaret was predeceased by her father Frank and mother Mary.



Margaret will be loving remembered by her husband Fletcher Billingsly, sons Daryl and Douglas (Jen) Crawford, granddaughters Chantel, Stephanie and Ember Lyn Crawford, sisters Valerie (Howard) and Frances, brothers Dennis (Crystal) and David as well as many nieces and nephews.



Margaret was born and raised in Kamloops. She was a great athlete playing both softball and volleyball. One time when she was not playing because her grades had slipped, her teacher and coach called to say she was an important team member and was needed to play. She was allowed to resume playing.



Margaret loved her pets and would care for any strays that needed a loving home.



We will not be having a service for Margaret at this time.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 19, 2019

