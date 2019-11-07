Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Katherine Clem. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

November 4, 1927 – October 20, 2019



We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our Mom and best friend Margaret Katherine Clem. Mom was predeceased by Dad (Donald), sisters Barbara, Marie, brothers Donald and Peter. She is survived by her loving family, Deborah, David and very special daughter-in-law Val and family, sister Jeanne and brother Alex (Dorothy), also many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Mom was born in Orkney, Alberta and loved the years growing up on "The Farm". In later years, she moved to Calgary and was employed at the Veterans Hospital for nine years. It was there she met Dad. They were married in 1954 and moved to Chilliwack while Dad continued to serve in the Army until his discharge in 1956. Now they were a family of four and soon relocated to Kamloops where Mom and Dad remained until their final days.



Mom was a homemaker, always working hard around the house, cooking, canning, baking, sewing, etc. After many years, she took on a part-time job at Sears. She loved her job and when it was her day to work, she couldn't get there fast enough. Thirty years flew by and then she retired.



Mom was an amazing and strong woman who loved her family and friends, her home, vegetable and flower gardens and her four-legged pal Missy. She was an avid sports person to say the least. Fastball and first base were her game and she played competitively for 39 years at the highest level in the city, then hung up her glove at the age of 59.



This did not last long, as soon after, she began playing slo-pitch. There was also tennis, downhill and cross-country skiing, golf and curling. She loved them all, if she didn't play it, she watched it.



Our family was so proud of her when she was inducted into the Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 but her proudest achievement was when she ran and carried the torch for the Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics. Mom was a long-time member of the Kamloops Golf and Country Club as well as the McArthur Island Curling Club, playing the sport until the end of the 2018/2019 season. She volunteered many hours in the community for minor sports, Track and Field Club and numerous bonspiels. She was always willing and able to lend a hand to various charities whenever or wherever she was needed. Many times, she would show up at the front door of a friend with homemade baking, a pot of soup or vegetables from her garden.



Our family would like to thank everyone who supported us over the last five months. Thank you to Dr. Chahal for her care and kindness and a very special thank you to longtime pals of Mom's Toni Gannon and Marie Wishneski.



Come celebrate Mom with us to honour her life at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Desert Gardens Seniors Community Center, 540 Seymour St., Kamloops.



Donations in Mom's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Kamloops SPCA.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

