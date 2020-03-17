Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Kennedy "Peggy" (Skene) Donaldson. View Sign Obituary

Our beautiful Mom and Nanny, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 25, 2020. She was 98 1/2 years young. The past years were not her greatest so we are relieved to know that she is in a better place, at peace and no pain.



Predeceased by her husband Bob in 1980. She is survived by her two children; daughter Heather Niblett (John), son Gary Donaldson, four grandchildren Rick, Carolyn, Casey and Spencer and seven great- grandchildren.



Born in Scotland, she immigrated with her family when she was 5 years old and spent her youth in Kuroki, Saskatchewan. She joined the war in 1937 (she was only 16) and was trained as a dental assistant. She was on the dock in Montreal, ready to ship out overseas when the war ended.



Mom was full of fun and feisty right to the last few years. She was one of those residents who kept things 'lively' in the care facility and was a favourite of the care aides. She could do no wrong in their eyes. One of her nicknames in her life was 'Dynamite'. Those who knew her understand why. She also had a huge heart and was there to offer her help to anyone who needed it.



Her grandkids were the biggest joys in her life and they all loved their wonderful nanny! She was so proud of each of them. She has seven great grandkids. Four she got to know and love. The three babies born recently were not so lucky to enjoy time with her. She would have smothered them with love! Mom was an avid hockey fan. She followed the teams religiously and knew more about the teams and players than I'm sure, some of the scouts.



You can rest in Peace now Mom. Have fun in Heaven!

