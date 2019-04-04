On March 30, 2019, Margaret passed away peacefully in Kamloops at the age of 88.
She will be sadly missed by her children John, Kathleen (Dennis) Johnson, Lorna (Brian) Bussa and Cal, her brother-in-law John Phipps (Sheila), sister-in-law Joan O'Keefe, her grandchildren Tim, Lilah, Vanessa, Kevin, Stephen, Jessica, Tyrel and Elissa, great-grandchildren Karaya, Daylan and Harvey and her nieces and nephews.
Margaret started her life in Medicine Hat, living on a farm and as a teenager moved to Cloverdale. There, she met Bert (Herbert), her beloved husband of 56 years, while delivering his family's newspapers. After a short banking career at the Cloverdale Bank of Montreal, she and Bert married and together spent their lives in Cloverdale, Prince George and Kamloops. Once they retired, they travelled extensively, visiting all seven continents.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Kamloops Hospice Home who supported Margaret and her family during the last days of her final journey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association.
Margaret's Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Kamloops United Church.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 4, 2019