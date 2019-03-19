Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lorraine Fraser. View Sign

April 10, 1933 - March 8, 2019



Lorraine Fraser (née Buchanan) passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Menno Hospital in Abbotsford. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by family and friends.



We say good-bye to our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, auntie and friend. Lorraine was born in Vancouver, BC in 1933 at her parent's home. She grew up and attended school in Smithers, BC. She married Lorne Colin Fraser on

June 28, 1954 in Smithers. Following their marriage, Lorne's job at the CNR took the couple to Saskatoon for four years and then in 1960 they settled in Kamloops to raise their family.



Predeceased by husband Lorne in 1980 and greatly missed by her children: sons Ron (Laura), Colin (Carel), daughter Leigh (Hank) and son Bob (Jan), her eight grandchildren Kristopher, Alyssa, Amy, Tayla, Kyle, Aubrie, Braeden and Morgan and her five great-grandchildren Calla, Makennia, Charlie, Zayden and Finley. She will also be missed by her sister Josphine (George) and her brother Arthur (Marge) and other family members.



Lorraine will be remembered as a hard-working, passionate figure of strength who never waned in her support or love of her family and who soldiered on, even when times were tough. Her winning smile, joyous laughter and whistling happy nature will be forever etched in our hearts along with her love of learning, passion for baking and her fondness for roses. She had a beautiful sense of style and a strong spirit, providing wisdom and guidance to her children and correcting their grammar whenever she could.



The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Menno Hospital and Tammy Pope for their kindness, care and support throughout the last few years.



