It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret "Peggy" Louise Tessier, regrets to announce her passing on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 81 years.
Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Maurice and their children Louise (Terry), Henry (Rae), Kenny (Cheryl), Annette (predeceased) (Tim), and eight grandchildren and ten great- grandchildren.
Margaret was a fun loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to raising her family. She came from a large family and is survived by two brothers Lee and Les, and her sister Dorothy.
She is predeceased by her parents Walter and Margaret.
We will all truly miss your Hugs & Kisses,
Your Loving Family
