On February 9, 2020, Margaret (Peggy) Mary Lane (nee Madigan) passed away at the age of 92. Peggy was born in Limerick, Ireland where she met her husband Patrick (Paddy) Lane. While she loved her home and job at the post office in Limerick, she chose to emigrate to Canada in 1953 to join Paddy in Kamloops where they were married and began their life together.



Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 67 years and her four sons: Sean (Patricia), Dermot (Brenda), Patrick (Marylou) and Garret (Winnifred). She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, nine great-grand-children, a sister Joan in Limerick, Ireland and a brother Sean (Brenda), in Kelowna as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Ireland, Canada and the US.



Peggy was predeceased by her parents Jack and Mary, her sister Doreen, her brother Thomas and two brothers-in-law Louis Fine and John Looby.



Peggy lived a full life and was dedicated to her family. She also loved, among many things, shopping, people, a good discussion, reading murder mysteries, tennis, music and dancing, art, clothes, and, most of all, her flower garden. Her husband and sons remember her for her love of family, her unfaltering support and her formidable dedication to have her children complete a university education. Peggy was immersed in the lives of her husband and four boys - bicycles, automobiles, motorcycles, hunting and fishing - and welcomed a multitude of her sons' friends who frequented her home over the years. Peggy managed the ups and downs of family life with humour, strength and kindness while never losing her individuality. Peggy enjoyed a long retirement with Paddy that included travel, time with friends, watching her family grow and gardening. She was truly amazing and will be deeply missed but forever remembered.



The family would like to thank the EMT response team, the doctors and medical staff of Royal Inland Hospital and, especially, the staff and volunteers at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Kamloops. A Celebration of Life for Peggy will be held at a later date.



