1934 - 2019



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Rose Beesley on October 7, 2019 at the age of 85. Margaret was born in Edmonton, Alberta on February 10, 1934 to Edna and David Spink.



She was predeceased by her loving husband Barry McLeod Beesley, her sister-in-law Blythe Spink and her brother-in-law Robert Beesley.



She will be lovingly remembered by sons Doug of Edmonton, Kevin (Debbie) of Kamloops and daughter Kathryn (Pete) of Kamloops. Margaret was a huge part of her grandson's lives, she spent countless hours transporting, watching and being involved with all their activities. Nicholas and Michael Fidanza as well as Robert and Jacob Beesley. Margaret is also survived by her brother David Spink of Ponoka, Alberta, sister-in-law Gail Beesley of Regina, Saskatchewan, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.



Margaret was a graduate of Mount Royal College, she taught administration in Marengo, Saskatchewan as well as an Instructor, Chairperson and founding faculty member in the days of Cariboo College (UCC) now TRU.



Margaret was an active member of Mount Paul United Church as well as in the choir.



Margaret was a very loud and proud Kamloops Blazer's Season Ticket holder and Booster Club Member for over 30 years. Margaret loved hockey and spent many winter road trips around BC and Alberta watching her grandson's play the game she loved.



Margaret and Barry were avid travellers and enjoyed many years seeing the world together.



A special thank you to the caring staff of Ponderosa and especially to the Pinegrove Extended care staff. Your hard work and dedicated care are greatly appreciated.



A Celebration of Life will take place on October 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive, Kamloops.



No flowers by request. If you wish, donations gratefully accepted for a charity of your choice in the memory of Margaret Beesley.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



