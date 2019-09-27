1927 - 2019
Marguerite Mary Vigna died peacefully in her sleep on September 9, 2019 at the age of 91.
She is survived by her children Yvette, Jim, Leanne and Frank, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mom was a kind, caring and generous person who always put family first.
She was born on a farm in Eldersly, Saskatchewan and left home at 16 to work in the Tisdale Sanatorium. She later moved to Kamloops to work at the TB Sanatorium in Tranquille. It was during these years that she met her future husband James; they were married for 62 years.
She was a charter member of the Can-Ital Ladies, volunteered with Girl Guides, was an accomplished seamstress, an avid gardener and an excellent cook who was happiest with a dining room full of family.
She worked at Woodward's for many years and in retirement mom and dad enjoyed many vacations in Australia, the Caribbean, Europe, Mexico and the USA during their "bonus time".
They also enjoyed Camp 45 on Little Shuswap and Saturday breakfasts with Larry and Frieda.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 5, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 at Kamloops Seniors Village.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 27, 2019