Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne Eva Piller. View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 604 Tranquille Rd Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6 (250)-554-2324 Obituary

1931 - 2019



Marianne Eva Piller (née Höedel) was born on the family farm just outside Killaly, SK on December 8, 1931 to Ewald and Elizabeth Höedel.



From here, she had many childhood friends that she kept in touch with as she got older. She was married to Gordon Piller on July 8, 1952 in her hometown. They moved to Flin Flon, MB and started their family with the births of Sinclair, Clifford and Marilyn. Gordon found work in Regina where Lyle and Jeannie were born. The young family then moved to Kamloops, BC in 1970, where they lived for the next 34 years. During this time Marianne was heavily involved in her faith, which led her to become the President of the C.W.L. at Holy Family Parish. Her faith was first and foremost, which she instilled in her children.



Upon Gordon's retirement, they returned to their roots and moved back to Melville, SK where they renewed ties with old friends and family. After Gordon's death, she came back to Kamloops where her three youngest children lived. She then reconnected with all of her friends at Holy Family Parish.



On October 3, 2019, she passed away at the age of 88 in Kamloops Seniors Village. She is predeceased by parents Ewald and Elizabeth, husband Gordon, brothers Clifford, Claude and her sister Doreen. Also predeceased by sisters-in-law Isabel (Miller), Margaret, Mabel (Procnow), Alma, Pearl and brothers-in-law Sinclair (baby), Jack, Roddy, Chisholm, Ralph, George (Sapara).



She is survived by her children Sinclair (Sharon), Clifford (Lisa), Marilyn, Lyle and Jeannie, as well as her sisters Delores, Alice (Bob) and her brother Harry (Lilian), sisters-in-law Carey, Agnes, Betty, Kay (Connell), Florence (Hahn) and brother-in-law Archie, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Marianne will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



The family would like to thank Kamloops Seniors Village for their excellent care and the Holy Family Parish, the C.W.L. and Father Weisbeck for all their help at this time of need.



Condolences may be expressed to the family from

www.myalternatives.ca 1931 - 2019Marianne Eva Piller (née Höedel) was born on the family farm just outside Killaly, SK on December 8, 1931 to Ewald and Elizabeth Höedel.From here, she had many childhood friends that she kept in touch with as she got older. She was married to Gordon Piller on July 8, 1952 in her hometown. They moved to Flin Flon, MB and started their family with the births of Sinclair, Clifford and Marilyn. Gordon found work in Regina where Lyle and Jeannie were born. The young family then moved to Kamloops, BC in 1970, where they lived for the next 34 years. During this time Marianne was heavily involved in her faith, which led her to become the President of the C.W.L. at Holy Family Parish. Her faith was first and foremost, which she instilled in her children.Upon Gordon's retirement, they returned to their roots and moved back to Melville, SK where they renewed ties with old friends and family. After Gordon's death, she came back to Kamloops where her three youngest children lived. She then reconnected with all of her friends at Holy Family Parish.On October 3, 2019, she passed away at the age of 88 in Kamloops Seniors Village. She is predeceased by parents Ewald and Elizabeth, husband Gordon, brothers Clifford, Claude and her sister Doreen. Also predeceased by sisters-in-law Isabel (Miller), Margaret, Mabel (Procnow), Alma, Pearl and brothers-in-law Sinclair (baby), Jack, Roddy, Chisholm, Ralph, George (Sapara).She is survived by her children Sinclair (Sharon), Clifford (Lisa), Marilyn, Lyle and Jeannie, as well as her sisters Delores, Alice (Bob) and her brother Harry (Lilian), sisters-in-law Carey, Agnes, Betty, Kay (Connell), Florence (Hahn) and brother-in-law Archie, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Marianne will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.The family would like to thank Kamloops Seniors Village for their excellent care and the Holy Family Parish, the C.W.L. and Father Weisbeck for all their help at this time of need.Condolences may be expressed to the family fromwww.myalternatives.ca Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close