It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Marie Helene Surette of Kamloops, BC, on October 3, 2020 at 98 years of age.



Marie is survived by her children Sharron Stover (née Surette), grandchild Matthew Surette, nephews Ivan, Paul, Alonzo, Armand and Emery, and nieces Marie and Linda. Marie was predeceased by six brothers and four sisters.



Marie was born in New Brunswick and moved to Kamloops in 1947. She worked in laundry at RIH for 11 years. Marie was a lifetime member of the Legion, with over 60 years of helping and volunteering. She was also a member of the Eagles. Marie loved the outdoors, including fishing, hunting with her nephew Ron, and ice fishing with her own tent and auger. She was an amazing baker and gardener.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you to "home help", Interior Health, and Overlander Extended Care in Kamloops.



There will be no service by request.



