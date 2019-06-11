Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Sarah Helene Blouin. View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 604 Tranquille Rd Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6 (250)-554-2324 Obituary

Marie Sarah Helene Blouin, aged 93, of Kamloops passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 into eternal life surrounded by her children.



Mom was born on August 22, 1925 to Henry and Sarah Dore. She grew up on the family farm in North Battleford, St. Walberg with four brothers and two sisters.



At the age of 18, Mom began her career where she received her LPN and psychiatric aid training.



Upon her marriage to Raymond Blouin on December 26 of 1946, Mom worked alongside Raymond owning and operating a general store in Sooke, BC where they raised seven children.



Leaving Sooke in 1960, arriving in Kamloops and resided in the Westsyde area for many years. Mom was a homemaker and an exceptional seamstress, sewing clothes for her children as well as her square dancing dresses. In later years, she enjoyed quilting and crocheting.



Mom continued with nursing, working at Royal Inland Hospital for a short time. By the mid 60s she began working at Tranquille School until its closing, moving on to work in a group home.



After retiring from nursing, Mom enjoyed many activities such as travelling throughout BC and Alberta, gardening and participated as a member of the Catholic Women's League.



Mom's passion for horses led her to be involved with the Westsyde Trail Riders Club with her beloved "Chico" together they won many awards. She also organized and ran the concession for the club on play days.



Fishing and camping were two pastimes Mom immensely loved, traversing many roads and lakes in BC's interior.



Marie is survived by her children Nanette Jackson, Gerald Blouin (Marilyn), Suzanne Blouin, Michael Blouin (Terry) and Lorraine Chambers (Gerry), grandchildren Lennard, Sandra, Chelsea, Tiana, Jason, Michelle, Lisa, Stephen, Vikki, Rolynda, Christopher and fourteen great-grandchildren as well as numerous relatives.



Marie was predeceased by her sons Ernest and Roland, former spouse Raymond and life partner Richard Davidson, also her brothers Edward and Victor and sisters Jeanine and Cecile.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. John Vianney Church, 2876 Bank Rd. (Westsyde), Kamloops.



The family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Wynn, the nurses and care aides of Kamloops Seniors Village for their compassionate care of our mother.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324



