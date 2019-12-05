Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Theodora Berthe "Bert" "Bertie" Hall. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

October 10, 1932 - December 2, 2019



Berthe left us quietly during Monday's snow with her family at her side. Born in St. Norbert, Manitoba to Maurice and Dianne, Berthe remained in Manitoba where she completed high school, earned her radiologist certificate, and met Stan, a tall air force pilot from the west. This last event led to a 38 year marriage that included a number of moves and the births of Sandra, Mike, Bill, Rob, Roxanne and Kevin.



Berthe and Stan settled in Kamloops and built the family home in Brock in 1969. Berthe, Stan and a varying number of their and other people's children stayed in the Hall House until Stan's Passing in 1993. Berthe lived alone for many years until another tall man won her heart. Berthe and Jack shared 10 years of marriage before Jack's passing.



Berthe's accomplishments and roles were many: wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, union president, health board chair, president of ASK Wellness, aspiring politician, YMCA Woman of the Year, Kamloops Woman of Distinction, and more. Much of Berthe's good work was done out of the public eye while in the kitchen, the sewing room, or around the kitchen table acting as an informal Ombudsman for those in need. Berthe's faith was a major component of her life and she was as active in the church as in the home or community. Travel became a major factor for Berthe later in life and she enjoyed many winters in Mexico where she became a friend and benefactor to many.



The family would like to thank the RIH staff in Emergency and 6-North, the staff and volunteers at Kamloops Hospice and all those that shared a word or prayer during Berthe's final days.



Prayers will be recited for Berthe on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm, The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 635 Tranquille Road, reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Berthe's name to the Kamloops Hospice Association or the BC Heart and Stroke Foundation.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



Condolences may be sent to the family from

