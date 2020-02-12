Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Thistle. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, aunty and sister Marie. Born into the Ruddell family on May 14, 1928 in Calgary, Alberta, she moved to Kamloops a short time later. Graduating from Kamloops Secondary school, Marie attended Teachers College in Victoria and held her first teaching job in Chase. She applied for a teaching position in Smithers and taught at Muheim Elementary. While living in Smithers, she met her love and future husband, Lawrence Thistle. They were married for 59 wonderful years and lived in Smithers for 50 of them where they raised their family. She loved teaching, and worked at St. Joseph's Elementary school and finished her teaching career at Walnut Park Elementary school. Full of energy, mom would often ride her bike to school. While in Smithers, Marie was active in many community groups, the Catholic Women's League, the Royal Purple and the Arthritis society. She always had a welcoming smile and a helping hand. She volunteered countless hours on numerous committees and held positions on their executives.



Mom loved to garden and planted huge vegetable and flower gardens. She particularly loved her flowers including the many colours of her pansies. She had many friends in the community, and enjoyed line dancing, being on a bowling league, and golfing with friends. Marie was excited by adventure and the world and she and Lawrence travelled extensively, seeing many different countries, and immersing themselves in many cultures. Marie, loved being a Grandma, often spending summers travelling around the provinces to see her grandchildren or having grandchildren spend a couple of weeks visiting. They would be treated to swimming lessons, camping trips, summer activities, stories and of course, being spoiled. All of her children and grandchildren loved her cookies, squares and desserts. Many of them have her recipes and make them for those special holidays!



When Marie and Lawrence moved back to Kamloops in 1999, they lived in Westsyde. Never one to be idle, Marie, continued to be active in her community groups and joined a walking group who hiked all over the hills in Westsyde. Following the passing of her beloved Lawrence in 2010, Marie eventually moved to Kamloops Senior Village. While living there, she continued her interest in volunteering and for a period of time, was the President of the Residents society.



Marie will be deeply missed by her children Laurie, James (Francine), Patrick (Anita), Karen (Bryan), her eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her brother John Ruddell. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence, parents Alice and Harry Ruddell, brothers Jim, Fred and Terry Ruddell.



Every day, our Mom demonstrated love and thoughtfulness to us all. She had a great sense of humour, loved a good laugh and had a wonderful sense of adventure. While she had high expectations for herself, she had nothing but tolerance, acceptance, and love for her family. We all knew that we were deeply loved.



She will be greatly missed.



Friends and family wishing to pay their respects are invited to St. John Vianney Parish for Mass on Friday, February 14 2020 at 11:30 am. Following the service, tea will be served at St. John Vianney hall. There will be a second service in Smithers and interment will follow in the Smithers Cemetery, Smithers, BC. in March. Details to be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Royal Inland Hospital, 311 Columbia St. Kamloops, BC.



The family is very grateful for the care and support from the staff at the Kamloops Senior Village, and the staff on 5-North at the Royal Inland Hospital, special thanks to Doctor Gorman for his excellent care and her many friends and community members.



Condolences may be sent to the family from

www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, aunty and sister Marie. Born into the Ruddell family on May 14, 1928 in Calgary, Alberta, she moved to Kamloops a short time later. Graduating from Kamloops Secondary school, Marie attended Teachers College in Victoria and held her first teaching job in Chase. She applied for a teaching position in Smithers and taught at Muheim Elementary. While living in Smithers, she met her love and future husband, Lawrence Thistle. They were married for 59 wonderful years and lived in Smithers for 50 of them where they raised their family. She loved teaching, and worked at St. Joseph's Elementary school and finished her teaching career at Walnut Park Elementary school. Full of energy, mom would often ride her bike to school. While in Smithers, Marie was active in many community groups, the Catholic Women's League, the Royal Purple and the Arthritis society. She always had a welcoming smile and a helping hand. She volunteered countless hours on numerous committees and held positions on their executives.Mom loved to garden and planted huge vegetable and flower gardens. She particularly loved her flowers including the many colours of her pansies. She had many friends in the community, and enjoyed line dancing, being on a bowling league, and golfing with friends. Marie was excited by adventure and the world and she and Lawrence travelled extensively, seeing many different countries, and immersing themselves in many cultures. Marie, loved being a Grandma, often spending summers travelling around the provinces to see her grandchildren or having grandchildren spend a couple of weeks visiting. They would be treated to swimming lessons, camping trips, summer activities, stories and of course, being spoiled. All of her children and grandchildren loved her cookies, squares and desserts. Many of them have her recipes and make them for those special holidays!When Marie and Lawrence moved back to Kamloops in 1999, they lived in Westsyde. Never one to be idle, Marie, continued to be active in her community groups and joined a walking group who hiked all over the hills in Westsyde. Following the passing of her beloved Lawrence in 2010, Marie eventually moved to Kamloops Senior Village. While living there, she continued her interest in volunteering and for a period of time, was the President of the Residents society.Marie will be deeply missed by her children Laurie, James (Francine), Patrick (Anita), Karen (Bryan), her eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her brother John Ruddell. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence, parents Alice and Harry Ruddell, brothers Jim, Fred and Terry Ruddell.Every day, our Mom demonstrated love and thoughtfulness to us all. She had a great sense of humour, loved a good laugh and had a wonderful sense of adventure. While she had high expectations for herself, she had nothing but tolerance, acceptance, and love for her family. We all knew that we were deeply loved.She will be greatly missed.Friends and family wishing to pay their respects are invited to St. John Vianney Parish for Mass on Friday, February 14 2020 at 11:30 am. Following the service, tea will be served at St. John Vianney hall. There will be a second service in Smithers and interment will follow in the Smithers Cemetery, Smithers, BC. in March. Details to be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Royal Inland Hospital, 311 Columbia St. Kamloops, BC.The family is very grateful for the care and support from the staff at the Kamloops Senior Village, and the staff on 5-North at the Royal Inland Hospital, special thanks to Doctor Gorman for his excellent care and her many friends and community members.Condolences may be sent to the family from Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close