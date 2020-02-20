Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Anne Auld. View Sign Obituary

Lyn Auld died peacefully on February 15, 2020 at the age of 76 of complications from pneumonia. She had been in hospital for some months and had lost her mobility and strength. Her family wants to thank Dr. Kraig Montalbetti for his kindness and care, along with the staff on 4-North and in the ICU. Lyn had been fortunate to have spent time at Active Seniors Care with their wonderful team.



Lyn moved to Kamloops 12 years ago and almost immediately channelled her love of history into a membership in the Society for Creative Anachronism. She delighted in researching authentic costume details, then making her own cotton or wool clothes and weaving decorative edging. Her talents in leather work showed in her purses, belts, and cases of all kinds. This creativity led to a series of teddy bears all decked out in medieval garb, to be given away at an SCA event. Her great niece was the recipient of a couple of her hand made dolls.



In her search for family history, Lyn made connections with previously unknown relatives in England and Scotland. She was the one who knew names, dates and fascinating stories about both the Aulds and the Bonds.



Although she showed them to no one, Lyn had written dozens of strong poems and short stories. She had a talent as a writer. We wished she had shared them.



Lyn is survived by her sister Cathie Peters and husband Brian, her brother Gord Auld and wife Sharon, she also leaves four nephews and their spouses, two grand-nephews and two grand-nieces



