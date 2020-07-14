It is with profound sorrow we announce Marilyn's passing. For years Marilyn struggled with health issues including COPD, congestive heart failure and ultimately kidney failure.Gone too soon, Mum will be truly missed by her "kids", daughter Lisa Foottit, son-in-law Steve and her granddaughter Sarah. She will also be sadly missed by her sister Lorna Eliason, brother-in-law Brad and nephews Luke, Justin (Cara) and Drew, along with Justin's kids Addison and Cooper.Marilyn is predeceased by her parents Norval and Vivian Taylor and her beloved dog Taz. Marilyn leaves behind her dear friend Kathy Stone, who for decades was her source of fun and adventure. She is survived by brother Ray Taylor and his family, as well as lots of cousins and two beautiful aunties.Marilyn loved her family, and spent the last months reminiscing with Lisa and Sarah over her favourite memories. She also loved sports and was happiest watching a game.... baseball, hockey or curling were usually on her TV. She took joy from watching her Eliason boys grow into amazing young men. She also loved seeing her granddaughter grow into a beautiful, strong and independent young lady. She looked forward to seeing Sarah flourish in the Ambassador program. She was a proud Auntie Mare and a prouder Gma!Lisa and Lorna would like to thank the many health care professionals that helped Marilyn over the years, with heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at Overlander that stepped in to love and care for her during COVID-19 when we couldn't see her. Special thanks also to the amazing and kind Nola Renfrew who was a constant friend and support to Marilyn, and the beautiful Jody Miller who treated mum like her own when Lisa couldn't be with her at RIH.The family will be holding an intimate service on Sunday, July 26, 2020. For information please contact Lisa or Lorna.Condolences may be expressed at