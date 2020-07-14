1/1
Marilyn Lydia (Taylor) Phillips
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sorrow we announce Marilyn's passing. For years Marilyn struggled with health issues including COPD, congestive heart failure and ultimately kidney failure.

Gone too soon, Mum will be truly missed by her "kids", daughter Lisa Foottit, son-in-law Steve and her granddaughter Sarah. She will also be sadly missed by her sister Lorna Eliason, brother-in-law Brad and nephews Luke, Justin (Cara) and Drew, along with Justin's kids Addison and Cooper.

Marilyn is predeceased by her parents Norval and Vivian Taylor and her beloved dog Taz. Marilyn leaves behind her dear friend Kathy Stone, who for decades was her source of fun and adventure. She is survived by brother Ray Taylor and his family, as well as lots of cousins and two beautiful aunties.

Marilyn loved her family, and spent the last months reminiscing with Lisa and Sarah over her favourite memories. She also loved sports and was happiest watching a game.... baseball, hockey or curling were usually on her TV. She took joy from watching her Eliason boys grow into amazing young men. She also loved seeing her granddaughter grow into a beautiful, strong and independent young lady. She looked forward to seeing Sarah flourish in the Ambassador program. She was a proud Auntie Mare and a prouder Gma!

Lisa and Lorna would like to thank the many health care professionals that helped Marilyn over the years, with heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at Overlander that stepped in to love and care for her during COVID-19 when we couldn't see her. Special thanks also to the amazing and kind Nola Renfrew who was a constant friend and support to Marilyn, and the beautiful Jody Miller who treated mum like her own when Lisa couldn't be with her at RIH.

The family will be holding an intimate service on Sunday, July 26, 2020. For information please contact Lisa or Lorna.

Condolences may be expressed at
www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoening Funeral Service
513 Seymour Street
Kamloops, BC V2C2G8
2503741454
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved