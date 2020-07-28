It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Marilyn Margaret Strutz at the age of 75 years after a courageous 2-year battle with cancer. Marilyn passed away on July 20, 2020 with her family by her side.



Marilyn was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on February 6, 1945 and lived there until 1970. Marilyn leaves to mourn and will be missed by her husband Richard whom she was married to for 50 years, daughter Wendy (Ryan) Kelowna; son Robin (Joselyn) Iqaluit, grandchildren Mya, Harper, Kaiden and Holden; sister Joyce (Mickey) Winnipeg; brother Len (Karen) Winnipeg; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Marilyn was predeceased by her parents Robert and Teresa and her in-laws Michael and Annie.



Marilyn worked for 35 years at The Bay (Kamloops), greeting her customers with her infectious smile, laugh, humour, and sharp wit.



Marilyn loved to travel. She was able to go on numerous cruises with Richard, and later with her travel buddy Kathy. Marilyn's claim to fame was riding an elephant, touring the ruins in Mexico, and walking the Great Wall of China!



Marilyn's life revolved around her grandchildren. She would always say to anyone who would listen, "They are so cute!"



Marilyn will be missed by many especially her circle of friends Jan, Marlene, Sue, Gerri and Gail.



The family would like to thank Dr. Dickenson, and the team at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home for their kindness, compassion and exceptional care Marilyn received during her stay.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice Home.



Due to the current pandemic crisis, unfortunately there will be no memorial service. However, we will be planning a celebration of life in July 2021.



Rest in peace mom, we will miss you!!!



