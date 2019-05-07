Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn "Joy" (Barney) Nobel. View Sign Obituary

February 20, 1941 – April 21, 2019



It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Marilyn "Joy" Nobel (Barney) of Gallagher Lake, BC on April 21, 2019 at the age of 78, surrounded by family at Kelowna General Hospital.



Joy was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on

February 20, 1941 to Jim and Mini Barney. She spent her early childhood days playing with friends on Albany Street in Winnipeg. Later, she moved across the country on the train with her parents and sister Carol, to build their life in Maple Ridge (Haney), BC. Joy had many cherished memories along the banks of the Alouette River. Joy graduated from Maple Ridge Secondary School then took Practical Nursing at Vancouver General Hospital. In 1974, Joy made the decision to move to Kamloops with her three kids in tow and there she began her 25 year career with Overwaitea Foods. She loved her time at Overwaitea in Valleyview and later in Sahali. Her co-workers and those she severed everyday were so important to Joy. Sometime after Joy retired from Overwaitea Foods, she made the move to her paradise, Gallagher Lake where she had spent every summer holiday since 1970. Her last few years she volunteered as Treasurer to the Penticton & District Manufactured Home Owners Association which she was so proud of.



When Joy became your friend, she was a friend for life.



Joy was predeceased by her parents and sister. She leaves behind her children Karri Loadman, Rick Nobel (Tammie) and Lanette Nobel, her grandchildren Stephanie Dilling (Shane), Jacquelyn Nobel-Loadman (Brian Godin) and Krissy Johnson, her great-grandchildren Charlie and Olive Dilling and Haley Johnson.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Thompson Rivers University (Mountain Room).



We would like to thank the staff at Kelowna General Hospital Critical Cardiac Unit for their amazing support and care of Joy, specifically nurse Ashely, nurse Madeline, Dr. Pistawka and Dr. Webber.



In lieu of flowers, please donate in Joy's name to any of the following charities that she donated to every month; BC Children's Hospital, BC and Variety Club of BC.



"Love one another and be kind."

– Joy (Grans) Nobel



