We lost a very special wife, mom and nana on February 18, 2020. Marilyn was born on June 11, 1936 in Port Alberni, BC. She had two brothers Don and Ken and two sister Bev and Shirley.



Marilyn was raised in Calgary, Alberta where she attended the University of Calgary and obtained her Education Certificate. Marilyn and Ron were married on July 6, 1957 and have two sons Ray and Keith Stothers and two daughters Judi Wallace (Greg) and Sharon Cathcart (Neil). They also have eleven grandchildren Brendan (Erin), Kelli (Levi), Ben, Duncan, Sean, Will, Sarah, Heather, Aiden, Keighan, and Quinn. They moved to Penticton in 1967, and eventually settled in Kamloops in 1971 where Ron established his own land surveying company. Marilyn became a substitute teacher with a skill and passion for teaching special needs children. Her last career was working with Ron's surveying company and she retired in 1994.



Marilyn will be remembered for her big smile, kind heart and her ability to see the best in people. She was always quick to give someone a hug and a few words of encouragement. Marilyn shared her talent for baking and sewing with her kids and grandkids and always had a homemade pie or cookies on hand. Marilyn and Ron loved to dance, listen to music, hike with their dogs, explore and discover new places together. Her infectious laugh and joyous spirit will be missed dearly by Ron, her children and grandchildren.



In the last few years of Marilyn's life, she was confined to a wheelchair after suffering a stroke. She met this challenge with grace and courage. Over the past 12 years, Ron and Marilyn took a 2 hour holiday everyday. They would sit outside, hold hands, feel the sun on their faces, listen to the wind, rain and birds. As Mom put it, she was born to be outside. Ron cherished his time outside with his very special lady right up until the end.



We're all so proud of you -

you deserve the rest Mom.

Your spirit will always be with us.

