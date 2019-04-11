1939 - 2019
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilynn (Washington) Kiehlbauch.
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Marilynn on April 6, 2019 at the age of 79 after a battle with cancer.
She is survived by Larry, her husband of 56 years and children Laurie (Dale), Shelley (Anthony), Shayne (Andrea) and Allison (Tyler) and her grandchildren Broydon, Jacob, Samantha, Tayllor, Carissa, Erika, Abby, Ross, Danielle, Elias and Owen.
Marilynn was born and raised in Summerland, BC and attended university in Victoria. Prior to settling in Kamloops in 1965, she enjoyed teaching in both Gibsons and Penticton. Her two great passions were family and quilting. After dedicating many years to raising her children Marilynn branched out into quilting and found a great love for it. She was a devoted member of the Rivervalley Quilters for many years and was instrumental in organizing quilt workshops, patterns and labels for premature baby quilts. Marilynn organized several quilt shows over the years as well as teaching classes that influenced hundreds of quilters. She served as chair person for three quilt groups and often served as program chair person. Additionally she was one of the founding members of the Royal Inland Hospital Quilters, who did fundraising with quilts and quilted crafts.
Being so active in the community, she was loved dearly by her many friends.
Marilynn will be greatly missed.
We would like to thank the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.
In Marilynn's memory a donation can be made to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice or the Kamloops SPCA.
A gathering to celebrate Marilynn will be held at a later date
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 11, 2019