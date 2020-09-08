On August 30, 2020 Mario Cavazzi of Kamloops, BC, passed away peacefully at the age of 98.Mario was born July 25, 1922 to Carlo and Maria Cavazzi in Kamloops, BC and resided there his entire life. He loved Kamloops and always said there was no better place to live. Mario started working at the age of 14, at the Whiteway Laundry and Dry Cleaning and worked there until his early retirement at the age of 48. In his early years, he was an avid outdoorsman, excelling in fishing and skiing. After retirement, he took up golfing with a passion and enjoyed his outings with his golf buddies up until he was 95 years old. If he was not on the golf course, he was gardening and maintaining his lawn. Mario was always proud of his tomato patch and shared its bounty with his family and friends for many years. Mario was a modern-day renaissance man. He was keen to learn about a variety of subjects and was a talented handyman who built his house, boat, and camper. He was also known to enjoy his sweets and desserts. Mario was an amazing man who lived a good life. We should think of him when we indulge in our sweets.He will be greatly missed and thought of often.Mario was predeceased by his wife Edith in 1984, and his partner Yvonne in 2004.He is survived by his two daughters Janice (Jim) Stypula and Elaine (Doug) Sheppard, four grandsons David, Dale, Andrew and Matthew, two step-grandchildren Todd and Angie and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters-in- law Jenny Comazzetto and Gwen Fossett and numerous nieces and nephews.There will be no services for Mario at this time. Interment will take place at Kamloops Hillside Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to McPherson Funeral Services.Condolences for the family can be offered at: