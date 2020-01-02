Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Harvey. View Sign Obituary

Marion Harvey passed away peacefully in her sleep in Merritt, BC on October 27, 2019 at the age of 95 years.



She is very sadly missed and survived by her three daughters Helen Harvey of Ashcroft, BC, Susan Harvey of Red Deer, AB and Ashala Harvey of Merritt, BC, her grandchildren Jana, Kate, Jonathan, Polly, Andrew and Auguste and her nephew Andrew of London, UK. She is fondly remembered by residents of the Florentine in Merritt. Marion was predeceased by her husband Roger in 2014.



A Celebration of Life was held at the Florentine on November 16, 2019 with Reverend Angus Muir officiating.



Should friends desire, donations may be made in her honour to the Food Bank, Salvation Army or the Knowledge Network.



