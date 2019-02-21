Born October 12, 1932
Passed away on Monday, February18, 2019
Marjorie, one of four children born to Christine and Cyril Matthew of Trinidad, is survived by her loving husband Glen Clarke, her two sons Cyril and Donald Clark, granddaughter Shayla-Ann and Maya, Kyle, Donna, Theron, Denzel and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Her surviving siblings are Cyril Matthew and Norma Morgan, both of Trinidad.
She was predeceased by her parents Christine and Cyril Matthew, as well as her beloved brother Carlyle Matthew.
Her Celebration of Life will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 364 Fortune Dr., Kamloops, BC on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor John Masigan officiating.
Special thanks to all her friends and church family who visited her and kept her spirits high.
Memorial donations may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 364 Fortune Drive, Kamloops, BC, V2B 2J2.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 21, 2019