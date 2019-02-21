Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Clark. View Sign

Born October 12, 1932

Passed away on Monday, February18, 2019



Marjorie, one of four children born to Christine and Cyril Matthew of Trinidad, is survived by her loving husband Glen Clarke, her two sons Cyril and Donald Clark, granddaughter Shayla-Ann and Maya, Kyle, Donna, Theron, Denzel and numerous other nieces and nephews.



Her surviving siblings are Cyril Matthew and Norma Morgan, both of Trinidad.



She was predeceased by her parents Christine and Cyril Matthew, as well as her beloved brother Carlyle Matthew.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 364 Fortune Dr., Kamloops, BC on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Pastor John Masigan officiating.



Special thanks to all her friends and church family who visited her and kept her spirits high.



Memorial donations may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 364 Fortune Drive, Kamloops, BC, V2B 2J2.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



