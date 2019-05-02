Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Fleming. View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 604 Tranquille Rd Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6 (250)-554-2324 Obituary

The family of Marjorie Fleming is saddened to announce her passing on April 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.



Marge was the second oldest of four children, born on August 17, 1943 to George and Hazel Hockley.



Her early years were spent on the Black Creek Ranch near Horsefly. Once she began school, the family lived in Horsefly during the school year, and at Black Creek during the summer. Marge's fondest childhood memories were of carefree summers at the ranch. For her senior high school years, she boarded in Williams Lake.



On September 29, 1962, she married Wayne Fleming. Wayne's career with BC Forest Service, private industry and as a private contractor took them to Birch Island, Radium, Kelowna, Chase and Kamloops.



Their only son Lavern, was born in Williams Lake, during a trip "home for Christmas" in December 1963.



Marge loved children and delighted in being a mother, aunt and great-aunt and took pride in her home and family. Family celebrations and travel were the high points of each year. Throughout her life, she travelled at every opportunity. Marge was a dedicated community volunteer and a gracious and welcoming hostess who enjoyed staying in touch with friends. She loved to picnic with the Pozzobon family at Chase Creek or join family gatherings at the Shuswap.



Marge was predeceased by her parents George and Hazel Hockley and her siblings Richard Hockley and Georgina Tucker. She is survived by her husband Wayne Fleming, son and daughter-in-law Lavern and Floriane Fleming, Floriane's sons and grandchildren Chris and Lindsay Skiffington, Lyla, Peri and Nova, Sean Skiffington and Owen and Emma, her sister and brother-in-law Bev and Alan Forseth, sister-in-law Marjorie Hockley, nieces, nephews and their families.



Cremation has taken place. Interment will be in the Mountainview Cemetery in Horsefly. A celebration of life is planned at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Marge's memory can be made to Hospice, the BC , or the charity of your choice.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for their exceptional care of Marge. She was brave and uncomplaining and expressed appreciation for the dedicated care of both staff and her family.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324



Published in Kamloops This Week on May 2, 2019

